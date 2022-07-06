Shimmy Gray-Miller has been promoted associate head coach of the University of Minnesota women's basketball team.

Head coach Lindsay Whalen made the announcement through a release. "With over 20 years of experience at the Division I level, her vast knowledge of the game is extremely valuable to our program,'' Whalen said.

Gray-Miller is entering her second year with the program. Hired as an assistant coach prior to the 2021-22 season, she works with post players, sets up recruiting visits for the program and helps prepare scouting reports. In 20 years of coaching, Gray-Miller has worked with programs in all of the Power Five conferences, most recently at Clemson.

Gray-Miller assumes the associate head coaching position formerly held by Carly Thibault-DuDonis, who left Minnesota to accept the head coaching job of the Fairfield University women's team.