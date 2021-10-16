The No. 6 Gophers women's hockey team beat Minnesota State Mankato 3-0 on Friday night at Ridder Arena by scoring one power-play goal each period. The victory was Minnesota's 51st straight against the Mavericks — the longest streak they have against any team.

"Complete performance here tonight," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "I thought our team played well for 60 minutes, starting from the net out. Makayla Pahl with her first shutout and Taylor Heise with her 100th career point."

Madeline Wethington had the first goal for the Gophers (2-3, 2-3 WCHA) on a rebound at 12 minutes, 14 seconds of the opening period. She also had assists on the other two.

Gracie Ostertag scored on a shot from the point at 11:15 of the second and Heise at 30 seconds of the third. Heise's goal gave the senior forward 100 points (41 goals, 59 assists) in exactly 100 career games.

Ella Huber had three assists on the Gophers' power play, which went 3-for-4 and got 11 shots on Mavericks goalie Cella Frank.

Pahl, in her first start this season, got the shutout with 14 saves. Frank stopped 44 shots.

News services