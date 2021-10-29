BEMIDJI, MINN. – The No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team pelted Bemidji State sophomore goalie Hannah Hogenson with nearly a shot per minute in a 5-2 victory over the Beavers on Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center.

"A solid win here tonight against a team in Bemidji that makes it really hard," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "They play hard on the puck, win those battles, and keep it to the outside. A good job by our team to get a few in the first and to continue to battle and increase the lead. Overall, a really solid effort from our group. We're looking forward to tomorrow."

Amy Potomak, who had a game-high seven shots on net, scored the first goal of the game unassisted in the seventh minute. And after Bemidji State's Paige Beebe tied it, Potomak, a redshirt senior from Aldergrove, British Columbia, put the Gophers (6-3, 4-3 WCHA) ahead to stay with her second goal at 17:31 of the opening period. Only 31 seconds later, Audrey Wethington made it 3-1 Minnesota.

After a scoreless second period, the Gophers' Abigail Boreen and Ella Huber had goals early and late in the third. Three Gophers — Emily Oden, Taylor Heise and Peyton Hemp — had two assists apiece.

Lydia Passolt got the second goal for Bemidji State (2-4-1, 1-4) with just under three minutes left.

Hogenson stopped 52 of the 57 shots she faced. Her teammates also blocked 24 shots.

Skylar Vetter, a freshman from Lakeville North, made 21 saves in her first college victory.

Minnesota has won 11 straight games against the Beavers and on Saturday will try to become the first Division I program to reach 700 wins.