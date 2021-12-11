Audrey Wethington and Peyton Hemp scored goals in the first period as the No. 4 Gophers edged Minnesota Duluth 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in women's hockey at Ridder Arena for a split of their WCHA series. No. 9 UMD won the opener 3-2.

Wethington's goal for Minnesota (14-5-1, 9-4-1 WCHA) came a little more than four minutes into the game. Her raised stick deflected defenseman Crystalyn Hengler's shot from the left point past Bulldogs goalie Emma Soderberg.

Hengler was the catalyst for the Gophers' second goal, too, at 11 minutes. Shooting from near the same spot, she appeared to purposely shoot wide left of the net. The endboards at Ridder are known to be especially lively and, Hengler's shot bounced off them to Hemp, rushing down the right side.

As Soderberg was trying to slide over to the other side, Hemp put the puck over her shoulder. Minnesota outshot the Bulldogs 17-6 in the first period.

The Bulldogs (9-7, 8-6) cut the lead to 2-1 on Gabby Krause's goal at 14:48 of the second. Gophers goalie Makayla Pahl had 24 saves, Soderberg 33.

