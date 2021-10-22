HAMILTON, N.Y. – Seniors Amy Potomak and Abigail Boreen each scored two goals as the No. 4 Gophers women's hockey team beat No. 3 Colgate, which was previously unbeaten 5-3 on Friday afternoon before an announced crowd of 400 at Class of 1965 Arena.

"What an awesome win out on the road against a really good team," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We got behind the eight ball with two penalties in the first 40 seconds [Colgate took a 1-0 lead on a 5-on-3 power play], but the team settled down and grew in their confidence as it went along.

"Some great performances by a number of players, but overall a really gutsy team win on the road. We're really looking forward to resting up and hopefully coming back and doing the same thing tomorrow.

Taylor Heise's shorthanded goal for Minnesota (4-3) at 16 minutes, 17 seconds of the middle period proved to be the game-winner. It gave the Gophers a 4-2 lead. Only 1:07 later, the Raiders' Noemi Neubauerova got them within 4-3.

It stayed a one-goal game until Boreen scored her second goal at 14:43 of the third period.

Makayla Pahl, making her third straight start for Minnesota, made 26 saves; Kayle Osborne stopped 20 shots for Colgate (8-1).

Pahl, a junior who played for Rochester Mayo in high school, was named the WCHA goalie of the week after Minnesota beat Minnesota State Mankato 3-0 and 5-2 last weekend.

The Gophers improved to 7-0 all-time against the Raiders and to 17-0-1 in their past 18 nonconference games.