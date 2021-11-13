Seven different players scored goals as the No. 3 Gophers again overwhelmed the winless Rochester Institute of Technology 7-1 on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena to sweep their nonconference women's hockey series.

It could have been much more lopsided except for Tigers goalie Taylor Liotta who made 65 saves. It was the eighth straight win for Minnesota (9-3), which won 10-0 on Friday.

Taylor Heise, a senior alternate captain who had a hat trick the first game, opened the scoring at 17:56. It was her team-high ninth goal this season. Junior defenseman Madeline Wethington's goal made it 2-0 only 41 seconds later in the first period.

Forwards Catie Skaja, a senior, and Peyton Hemp, a freshman, had goals for Minnesota in the first three minutes plus of the second period.

After Emma Conner, a freshman, made it 5-0 at 2:07 of the third, the Tigers (0-14) got their only goal of the weekend. Hannah Solinger got it at 4:45. It was her first goal of the season.

Minnesota responded with two more goals midway through the period, just over a minute apart. Emily Oden, a senior, scored on a power play for her fifth goal of the season and Savannah Norcross, a transfer from Boston College, got her second goal of the season.

Goalies Skylar Vetter, Lauren Bench and Olivia King each played a period for the Gophers and combined for seven saves.

