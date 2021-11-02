The Gophers women's cross-country team moved up one spot to No. 5 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's national poll after winning the Big Ten meet last Friday at Penn State. Megan Hasz, a fifth-year runner for Minnesota, was the individual winner while two teammates were in the top 10.

The men's team jumped six spots to No. 23 after placing third in the conference meet.

The NCAA Midwest Regional is Nov. 12 in Iowa City. The women's team is ranked first in the region, the men fourth.

Gophers forward Hemp gets WCHA monthly honor

Freshman forward Peyton Hemp of the Gophers (7-3) was selected as WCHA rookie of the month for October.

She led all freshmen with 11 points on three goals and eight assists in 10 games. The former Andover star also had a plus-10 rating, leading all her teammates.

Etc.

• Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine was named the Big Ten second star of the week after leading the team to a 4-1, 3-2 home sweep over Notre Dame last weekend. The Mississauga, Ontario, native had 28 stops in the first game, 26 in the second. … Penn State senior defenseman Clayton Phillips of Edina was the first star of the week after he had two goals and as assist in the Nittany Lions' 6-4 win over then-No. 6 North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Nashville.

• Bethany Lutheran College forward Hanna Geistfeld, returning for a fifth season because of the COVID-19 eligibility waiver, was named to the preseason All-America second team by D3hoops.com. She averaged 25 points per game and 10 rebounds last season.

• Minnesotan Marty Sertich was inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night at the Broadmoor World Arena. He was the Hobey Baker Award winner as National Player of the Year for Colorado College in 2005. Sertich was Minnesota's Mr. Hockey in 2001 and is now an assistant coach for the St. Thomas' women's hockey team.