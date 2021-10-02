Good morning from West Lafayette, Ind., where the Gophers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) face Purdue (3-1, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Central (TV: BTN). Minnesota will try to bounce back from last week's 14-10 loss to Bowling Green against a Boilermakers team it has beaten three consecutive times.

Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who played only two snaps against Bowling Green because of an ankle injury, went through warmups with his position group. However, Dylan Wright, who leads the team with 169 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, was not with the team. KFXN-FM reported that he is at his home in Dallas because of the shooting death of Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe, a teammate at West Mesquite High School.

Purdue's top receiver, David Bell, was in concussion protocol this week but was warming up before the game and is a game-time decision. Running back King Doerue (undisclosed) is expected to play. Tight end Payne Durham (concussion) is out.

The Gophers will try to get their offense back on track after it struggled last week, with quarterback Tanner Morgan completing five of 13 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions. Two years ago at Purdue, Morgan had the best game of his career, completing 21 of 22 passes for 396 yards and four TDs.

Minnesota's running game has carried the load for the offense, accounting for 837 of the team's 1,377 total yards. Trey Potts has rushed for 474 yards and five touchdowns, and his 440 rushing yards since Sept. 11 are the most in FBS.

Rain could be a factor in today's game, and the forecast calls for a 50% chance of precipitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central.