Gophers vs. Purdue: Watching and following the game
Will Gophers get bowl eligible vs. last-place Purdue? Randy Johnson's call.
The Gophers shook off their Northwestern loss to win at Iowa the following week. Now, they're reeling from another loss heading into a must-win game.
Note to P.J. Fleck: Stop your worrying and let Athan Kaliakmanis throw the ball, OK?
Gophers sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis is showing he can elevate the offense. Coach P.J. Fleck needs to let him learn and grow, risks and all.
Six defensive plays that derailed the Gophers' football season
The Gophers could be 5-1 in Big Ten play, instead of 3-3, if they could go back and change two three-play sequences, one against Northwestern and one against Illinois.
Gophers football, mired with inconsistency, in danger of missing a bowl game
Nine games into the season, the Gophers (5-4) finish with games at Purdue and Ohio State and then home against Wisconsin.
Are Gophers still top-half Big Ten football team? See Randy Johnson's latest power rankings
The Gophers (5-4) have been up-and-down, but several Big Ten teams have had it worse this season.
RIP, Big Ten West — mediocre division, casualty of conference expansion
College Football Insider: The Big Ten West just might one-up itself by sending a team with four conference losses to face one of the East's blue bloods.
Laurence Maroney, Marion Barber III: After many big gains together as Gophers football teammates, a tragic loss
Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III weren't just the big men on campus 20 years ago, the Gophers greats were the talk of the town. Life after football was difficult for both, and Barber's death last year left the other half of this dynamic duo scarred.
Four in-state Gophers football recruits advance to state tournament; one gets Ohio State offer
Koi Perich, who received an Ohio State offer Monday, is among four Gophers-committed players now three wins from winning a state championship.
Gophers could miss a bowl game entirely — or win the Big Ten West
Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich named Lou Groza Award semifinalist
The award is given annually to the top place-kicker in college football.
Gophers East? Rutgers football on the rise with some Minnesota flavor
College Football Insider: Coach Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights are 6-3 with former Gophers assistant coaches and players having key roles.