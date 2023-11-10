Purdue celebrates a touchdown in the 2019 game against Minnesota, which the Gophers won 38-31.

— Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Gophers vs. Purdue: Watching and following the game

November 10, 2023 - 1:43 PM

Will Gophers get bowl eligible vs. last-place Purdue? Randy Johnson's call.

Purdue’s Hudson Card has been one of the Big Ten West’s most effective quarterbacks this season.

— Darron Cummings, Associated Press

November 10, 2023 - 7:24 AM

The Gophers shook off their Northwestern loss to win at Iowa the following week. Now, they're reeling from another loss heading into a must-win game.

Note to P.J. Fleck: Stop your worrying and let Athan Kaliakmanis throw the ball, OK?

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw a pass during the second half against Illinois.

— Abbie Parr, Associated Press

November 09, 2023 - 6:37 AM

Gophers sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis is showing he can elevate the offense. Coach P.J. Fleck needs to let him learn and grow, risks and all.

Six defensive plays that derailed the Gophers' football season

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) and teammate Casey Washington (14) celebrated Williams’ game-winning touchdown catch with 50 seconds remaining Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 08, 2023 - 8:19 PM

The Gophers could be 5-1 in Big Ten play, instead of 3-3, if they could go back and change two three-play sequences, one against Northwestern and one against Illinois.

Gophers football, mired with inconsistency, in danger of missing a bowl game

The Gophers swarmed Isaiah Williams (1) on this play Saturday but left him wide open on Illinois’ winning touchdown pass.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 06, 2023 - 6:00 PM

Nine games into the season, the Gophers (5-4) finish with games at Purdue and Ohio State and then home against Wisconsin.

Are Gophers still top-half Big Ten football team? See Randy Johnson's latest power rankings

Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) celebrated after breaking up a pass intended for the Gophers’ Corey Crooms Jr. in Saturday’s game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 07, 2023 - 9:27 AM

The Gophers (5-4) have been up-and-down, but several Big Ten teams have had it worse this season.

RIP, Big Ten West — mediocre division, casualty of conference expansion

Said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck of Saturday’s loss to Illinois: “There were some catastrophic things that happened, and in a game like this, it gets magnified.”

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 06, 2023 - 6:33 AM

College Football Insider: The Big Ten West just might one-up itself by sending a team with four conference losses to face one of the East's blue bloods.