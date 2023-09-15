Gophers-North Carolina: Watching and following the game
Top running back Darius Taylor committed to Gophers — and then the hard work began
Darius Taylor gave a verbal commitment to the U in April of his junior year in high school. Then it became a precarious ride for P.J. Fleck when other top teams, including Michigan, still keep coming after him.
Can the Gophers upset North Carolina? Here's Randy Johnson's prediction
The No. 20 Tar Heels started with a convincing 31-17 victory over South Carolina before needing double-OT to escape a loss to Appalachian State.
Gophers football schedule continues to deliver marquee trips for fans
Coach P.J. Fleck said a concerted effort has been made to schedule non-conference games against premier programs.
Gophers QB recruit Drake Lindsey fires four touchdown passes with P.J. Fleck watching him
Drake Lindsey, a Gophers QB recruit from Fayetteville (Ark.), has been putting on a show to start his senior year.
Gophers rise, Badgers fall in Randy Johnson's Big Ten Power Rankings
Wisconsin tumbled after a road loss at Washington State, while Maryland is another team on the rise.
Apple Valley grad Spencer Rolland is a top offensive lineman for North Carolina, getting ready to face the Gophers
North Carolina senior right tackle Spencer Rolland, who played at Apple Valley, faces the Gophers on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Gophers know North Carolina's Drake Maye 'can do it all' at quarterback
Drake Maye was a five-star recruit and highly coveted by teams wishing he would transfer after a breakout season last fall. North Carolina is glad he stayed.
Gophers' big challenge vs. North Carolina: Facing quarterback Drake Maye, ACC's top offensive player
Facing a quarterback like Drake Maye, who projects as a top five NFL draft pick, is another opportunity for Minnesota as they enter a daunting five-game stretch.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck gathers football team for Sept. 11 remembrance
P.J. Fleck also said there is "definitely a chance" Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg returns from injury for Saturday's game at North Carolina.
Which Big Ten teams reach 3-0? Find out in Randy Johnson's picks
Penn State faces Illinois and Michigan State plays host to Washington in two of the Big Ten's most intriguing matchups.