North Carolina players took the field before last week’s game against Appalachian State

— Rerinhold Matay, Associated Press

Gophers-North Carolina: Watching and following the game

September 15, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Top running back Darius Taylor committed to Gophers — and then the hard work began

Gophers freshman running back Darius Taylor (1) produced 149 yards rushing just in the second half last Saturday against Eastern Michigan.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

September 15, 2023 - 9:49 AM

Darius Taylor gave a verbal commitment to the U in April of his junior year in high school. Then it became a precarious ride for P.J. Fleck when other top teams, including Michigan, still keep coming after him.

Can the Gophers upset North Carolina? Here's Randy Johnson's prediction

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has guided the Tar Heels to a 2-0 record, with the second one being more of a challenge than expected.

— Rerinhold Matay, Associated Press

September 15, 2023 - 7:01 AM

The No. 20 Tar Heels started with a convincing 31-17 victory over South Carolina before needing double-OT to escape a loss to Appalachian State.

Gophers football schedule continues to deliver marquee trips for fans

Gophers fans flocked to Boulder, Colorado in 2021 and were rewarded when Minnesota defeated the Buffaloes 30-0.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

September 14, 2023 - 5:58 PM

Coach P.J. Fleck said a concerted effort has been made to schedule non-conference games against premier programs.

Gophers QB recruit Drake Lindsey fires four touchdown passes with P.J. Fleck watching him

Fayetteville (Ark.) senior Drake Lindsey committed to the Gophers in the spring. The 6-5 quarterback has been hot to start this season.

— Courtesy Ken Sharits Photography

September 12, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Drake Lindsey, a Gophers QB recruit from Fayetteville (Ark.), has been putting on a show to start his senior year.

Gophers rise, Badgers fall in Randy Johnson's Big Ten Power Rankings

Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) rushed for a second-half touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday in Pullman, Wash.

— Young Kwak, Associated Press

September 11, 2023 - 7:15 PM

Wisconsin tumbled after a road loss at Washington State, while Maryland is another team on the rise.

Apple Valley grad Spencer Rolland is a top offensive lineman for North Carolina, getting ready to face the Gophers

North Carolina offensive lineman Spencer Rolland (75) blocks Appalachian State defensive end Kevin Abrams-Verwayne (97) on Saturday.

— Reinhold Matay, Associated Press

September 13, 2023 - 7:46 PM

North Carolina senior right tackle Spencer Rolland, who played at Apple Valley, faces the Gophers on Saturday in Chapel Hill.