Gophers-Nebraska: Watching and following the game
Randy Johnson's Gophers-Nebraska prediction: Who wins Thursday's opener and why?
Nebraska will be breaking in a new coach (Matt Rhule) and new quarterback (Jeff Sims) in Thursday night's season opener before a sold-out crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Will P.J. Fleck change as a coach, as change swirls all around him?
P.J. Fleck insists he's adapting, not changing, as he leads the Gophers through a very different college football landscape.
Fan's guide to Gophers football season opener: New rules, new foods
The Gophers football team opens a new season Thursday vs. Nebraska (7 p.m.), and the festivities start hours earlier.
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis ready for all the bright lights now
Entering Thursday's Gophers football season opener vs. Nebraska, Athan Kaliakmanis has embraced the leadership role that comes with being a starting college QB.
P.J. Fleck's Gophers keep getting close. Can this year move the needle?
The Gophers football schedule will be unrelenting for a team in transition, but coach P.J. Fleck remains focused on his stated goal of winning championships.
Gophers football prediction: Mid-level bowl could be ceiling
The Gophers football team must replace three offensive line starters and faces a tough schedule featuring teams especially talented along the D-line.
Glory days of Nebraska football, and Husker Nation's decline, detailed by a 'Minnesota Twin'
Minnesotans Tom Ruud and Bob Nelson were standout linebackers for Nebraska football teams of the 1970s. Ruud recognizes the program's current tough times but won't say the Huskers can't be great again.
Seven Gophers football newcomers who could turn into difference-makers
The Gophers bolstered their roster — especially at running back and wide receiver — with some key new faces from the transfer portal.