Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) reacted after the Gophers scored against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl game with Syracuse that ended the 2022 season.

Gophers-Nebraska: Watching and following the game

August 31, 2023 - 8:46 AM

Randy Johnson's Gophers-Nebraska prediction: Who wins Thursday's opener and why?

Gophers safety Tyler Nubin, right, and teammates kept Nebraska under wraps when the teams met Nov. 5, 2022 in Lincoln, a 20-13 Minnesota victory.

August 31, 2023 - 6:14 AM

Nebraska will be breaking in a new coach (Matt Rhule) and new quarterback (Jeff Sims) in Thursday night's season opener before a sold-out crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Will P.J. Fleck change as a coach, as change swirls all around him?

P.J. Fleck, beginning his seventh season as Gophers football coach, is facing many new challenges on the field and in the college football landscape.

August 31, 2023 - 6:09 AM

P.J. Fleck insists he's adapting, not changing, as he leads the Gophers through a very different college football landscape.

Fan's guide to Gophers football season opener: New rules, new foods

The Minnesota Marching Band will welcome the Gophers into Huntington Bank Stadium for the Ski-U-March and then perform on the field at 6:40 p.m.

August 30, 2023 - 5:37 PM

The Gophers football team opens a new season Thursday vs. Nebraska (7 p.m.), and the festivities start hours earlier.

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis ready for all the bright lights now

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, a third-year sophomore, went 3-2 as a starter last season and is eager to take more of a leadership role for the team this season.

August 31, 2023 - 6:00 AM

Entering Thursday's Gophers football season opener vs. Nebraska, Athan Kaliakmanis has embraced the leadership role that comes with being a starting college QB.

P.J. Fleck's Gophers keep getting close. Can this year move the needle?

This will be a season of transition for the Gophers with several program stalwarts having graduated and one of the most difficult schedules in the country.

August 29, 2023 - 9:27 AM

The Gophers football schedule will be unrelenting for a team in transition, but coach P.J. Fleck remains focused on his stated goal of winning championships.

Gophers football prediction: Mid-level bowl could be ceiling

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will be playing behind an offensive line that needs to replace three starters this season.

August 31, 2023 - 6:23 AM

The Gophers football team must replace three offensive line starters and faces a tough schedule featuring teams especially talented along the D-line.