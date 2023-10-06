Gophers-Michigan: Watching and following the game
Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy have been crossing paths since high school
The Gophers' game vs. No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night will pit two quarterbacks who were ranked as the best signal callers from Illinois in the class of 2021.
Do Gophers have an upset formula for No. 2 Michigan? Randy Johnson's prediction
The Gophers are nearly three-touchdown underdogs against a Michigan team that looks headed toward a third consecutive College Football Playoff.
New Big Ten football schedule protects Gophers rivalry games through 2028
College football insider: The Big Ten stuck with nine-game conference schedules and the elimination of East and West divisions.
Gophers' next challenge is a No. 2 Michigan team dominating on offense and defense
Coach P.J. Fleck said this Michigan team is one of the best the Gophers have faced since he came to Minnesota in 2017.
Vikings sign former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan to practice squad
With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth.
Future Gophers lineman Riley Sunram does it all for North Dakota football power
Gophers football recruit Riley Sunram, the No. 1 senior in North Dakota, plays offense, defense, kicks and competes in three sports at Kindred High.
-
Gophers complete nonconference schedule; now comes the tough part — facing only Big Ten rivals
Gophers Football Insider: The Gophers now embark on a stretch of seven games over eight weeks of Big Ten play to stamp their 2023 legacy. First up is No. 2-ranked Michigan.
-
Zach Evans gives Gophers fourth straight Big Ten freshman of the week award
The Gophers have swept all four Big Ten freshman of the week awards this season — three from Darius Taylor and one from Zach Evans.
-
Can improved Rutgers hang with Wisconsin? Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks
In another measuring stick game, 5-0 Maryland will be at the Horseshoe taking on Ohio State.
-
Gophers, other Big Ten West teams crowd bottom half of Randy Johnson's Big Ten power rankings
The Gophers are stuck with the Northwestern loss on their résumé, but the Big Ten West remains wide open.