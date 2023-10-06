Minnesota players gathered before their game against Louisiana last weekend.

Gophers-Michigan: Watching and following the game

October 06, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy have been crossing paths since high school

From 2018, here’s current Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (center) with Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis on the right and his older brother, Dino Kaliakmanis, on the left.

October 06, 2023 - 2:55 PM

The Gophers' game vs. No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night will pit two quarterbacks who were ranked as the best signal callers from Illinois in the class of 2021.

Do Gophers have an upset formula for No. 2 Michigan? Randy Johnson's prediction

Michigan running back Blake Corum has nine touchdown runs, tied for most in the nation.

October 06, 2023 - 6:47 AM

The Gophers are nearly three-touchdown underdogs against a Michigan team that looks headed toward a third consecutive College Football Playoff.

New Big Ten football schedule protects Gophers rivalry games through 2028

Fans wearing Washington gear held a sign in Seattle referencing Washington’s upcoming move to the Big Ten conference.

October 05, 2023 - 1:01 PM

College football insider: The Big Ten stuck with nine-game conference schedules and the elimination of East and West divisions.

Gophers' next challenge is a No. 2 Michigan team dominating on offense and defense

Michigan’s defense swallowed up Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai during the Sept. 23 game in Ann Arbor.

October 02, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Coach P.J. Fleck said this Michigan team is one of the best the Gophers have faced since he came to Minnesota in 2017.

Vikings sign former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan to practice squad

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, left, talked with former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan at the Minnesota Pro Day for draft prospects in March.

October 05, 2023 - 11:10 PM

With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth.

Future Gophers lineman Riley Sunram does it all for North Dakota football power

Kindred lineman and Gophers recruit Riley Sunram is the No. 1 senior in North Dakota and making an impact in all three phases this season.

October 03, 2023 - 6:14 PM

Gophers football recruit Riley Sunram, the No. 1 senior in North Dakota, plays offense, defense, kicks and competes in three sports at Kindred High.