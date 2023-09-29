Gophers-Louisiana: Watching and following the game
P.J. Fleck says Gophers need more NIL money or they'll become 'a Triple-A ball club for somebody else'
The Gophers football team has lost some transfers that coach P.J. Fleck said came down to name, image and likeness (NIL) money, where "we didn't pay him enough."
Are Gophers headed toward third straight loss? Randy Johnson predicts the Minnesota-Louisiana game
The Gophers are coming off a crushing loss at Northwestern and face a potentially dangerous Louisiana team for homecoming.
P.J. Fleck's Gophers teams have rebounded from bad losses before. This time it's a must-do
At 2-2, the Gophers need four more victories to qualify for a bowl game. A look at their schedule shows losing to Louisiana could kill reasonable chances of getting a bid.
Who can the Gophers stop? Five best quarterbacks remaining on their schedule
The Gophers' last two opponents have thrown for 814 yards combined. Here are five more quarterbacks who could give Minnesota's defense trouble this season.
Will Maryland move to 5-0? Find out in Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks
The Terps have played close games against Indiana the past two seasons. Maryland goes into this one at 4-0.
Big Ten power rankings: How far did the Gophers tumble?
What's standing between Michigan and a higher ranking? Where are the Gophers after their jarring loss to Northwestern? The latest from college football writer Randy Johnson.
With Gophers reeling, what happened to Joe Rossi's normally stout defense?
The Gophers are looking for answers after giving up too many explosive plays at North Carolina and Northwestern.
Gophers recruit Corey Smith plays for same school that sprung Northwestern's WR Bryce Kirtz
Brownsburg (Ind.) standout Corey Smith, a Gophers wide receiver recruit, is being compared to Northwestern's Bryce Kirtz, who dominated the U on Saturday.
Northwestern capitalizes on gaps in Gophers' often-reliable strategy
Gophers Football Insider: Coach P.J. Fleck's signature play formula collapsed as his team's defense fell apart in the fourth quarter.