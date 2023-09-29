The Gophers celebrated a touchdown during their last home game against Eastern Michigan.

— Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press

Gophers-Louisiana: Watching and following the game

September 29, 2023 - 3:08 PM

P.J. Fleck says Gophers need more NIL money or they'll become 'a Triple-A ball club for somebody else'

P.J. Fleck is in his seventh season as Gophers head football coach.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

September 28, 2023 - 11:46 AM

The Gophers football team has lost some transfers that coach P.J. Fleck said came down to name, image and likeness (NIL) money, where "we didn't pay him enough."

Are Gophers headed toward third straight loss? Randy Johnson predicts the Minnesota-Louisiana game

Darius Taylor rushed for 198 yards against Northwestern but missed overtime of the loss with a leg injury.

— Erin Hooley, Associated Press

September 29, 2023 - 6:00 AM

The Gophers are coming off a crushing loss at Northwestern and face a potentially dangerous Louisiana team for homecoming.

P.J. Fleck's Gophers teams have rebounded from bad losses before. This time it's a must-do

Gophers players huddled before the Aug. 31 season opener against Nebraska.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

September 29, 2023 - 3:44 PM

At 2-2, the Gophers need four more victories to qualify for a bowl game. A look at their schedule shows losing to Louisiana could kill reasonable chances of getting a bid.

Who can the Gophers stop? Five best quarterbacks remaining on their schedule

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will test the Gophers when the Wolverines visit Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 7.

— Paul Sancya, Associated Press

September 28, 2023 - 2:53 PM

The Gophers' last two opponents have thrown for 814 yards combined. Here are five more quarterbacks who could give Minnesota's defense trouble this season.

Will Maryland move to 5-0? Find out in Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa soaked in the cheers after leading the Terps past Michigan State last Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

— Al Goldis, Associated Press

September 28, 2023 - 2:13 PM

The Terps have played close games against Indiana the past two seasons. Maryland goes into this one at 4-0.

Big Ten power rankings: How far did the Gophers tumble?

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) looked to pass during the first half of Saturday’s 17-14 victory over Notre Dame.

— Michael Caterina, Associated Press

September 26, 2023 - 10:42 AM

What's standing between Michigan and a higher ranking? Where are the Gophers after their jarring loss to Northwestern? The latest from college football writer Randy Johnson.