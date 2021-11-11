After last Saturday's upset by Illinois, the Gophers travel to Iowa City for a game they need to win to stay at the top of the Big Ten West title race. Iowa has also been struggling, ending a two-game losing streak with a 17-12 victory over Northwestern last weekend.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 85, 195
Line: Iowa by 5. Over/under: 37
