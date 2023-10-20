Gophers-Hawkeyes: Watching and following the game
Gophers have always found ways to lose to Iowa. Now they badly need a win.
The Gophers have not won at Iowa since the year P.J. Fleck, 42, graduated — from high school. And the drought feels even longer considering the excruciating nature of defeats in recent years.
Gophers fresh, Iowa sputtering. Is that enough for Randy Johnson to pick Minnesota?
Iowa is 6-1, but the Gophers are desperate to turn around their season in this matchup for Floyd of Rosedale. Will P.J. Fleck finally beat the Hawkeyes and bring the bronze pig north on I-35?
Gophers' losses to Iowa — and there have been many — are the kind players don't forget
It's been nine years since Minnesota has beaten the Hawkeyes and almost a quarter-century since the Gophers won in Iowa City. Coach P.J. Fleck and his players know the weight of the rivalry game — and of all the defeats.
Gophers early bowl outlook: Popular destinations await — if they make it
College Football Insider: If the Gophers can string together some wins, they could find themselves in a more coveted bowl destination than in some recent seasons.
Offensive issues aside, Iowa trudges up the standings and into the polls
Iowa's offense isn't pretty, but the Gophers' next opponent has mastered other parts of the game and it's been enough to take over the driver's seat in the Big Ten West.
Ignored by Hawkeyes, Iowa native Jacob Simpson ready for big things with Gophers
Gophers recruit Jacob Simpson, a 6-5 senior from Des Moines, has received seven offers from Power Five schools, none from Iowa.
Gophers football off bye, looking for first win at Iowa in 24 years
The Gophers will try to bounce back from a 52-10 thrashing against Michigan and win at Iowa for the first time since 1999.
Penn State or Ohio State? Find out in Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks
In other Big Ten action, Wisconsin faces old friend Bret Bielema, and Nebraska looks to build momentum vs. Northwestern.