The Gophers won the 2006 game for Floyd of Rosedale at the Metrodome.

Gophers-Hawkeyes: Watching and following the game

October 20, 2023 - 1:31 PM

Gophers have always found ways to lose to Iowa. Now they badly need a win.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck headed to the field for pregame warmups before the team’s 52-10 defeat against Michigan on Oct. 7 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

October 20, 2023 - 11:33 AM

The Gophers have not won at Iowa since the year P.J. Fleck, 42, graduated — from high school. And the drought feels even longer considering the excruciating nature of defeats in recent years.

Gophers fresh, Iowa sputtering. Is that enough for Randy Johnson to pick Minnesota?

This was the scene the last time Minnesota beat Iowa in 2014. Can the Gophers bring Floyd of Rosedale to Minnesota.

October 20, 2023 - 9:45 AM

Iowa is 6-1, but the Gophers are desperate to turn around their season in this matchup for Floyd of Rosedale. Will P.J. Fleck finally beat the Hawkeyes and bring the bronze pig north on I-35?

Gophers' losses to Iowa — and there have been many — are the kind players don't forget

Iowa defensive linemen John Waggoner, left, and (92) and Yahya Black did something last Nov. 19 that the Gophers haven’t done since 2014 — hoist Floyd of Rosedale.

October 20, 2023 - 9:08 AM

It's been nine years since Minnesota has beaten the Hawkeyes and almost a quarter-century since the Gophers won in Iowa City. Coach P.J. Fleck and his players know the weight of the rivalry game — and of all the defeats.

Gophers early bowl outlook: Popular destinations await — if they make it

Allegiant Stadium, shown here hosting the NFL Pro Bowl, is home to the Las Vegas Bowl.

October 20, 2023 - 12:09 AM

College Football Insider: If the Gophers can string together some wins, they could find themselves in a more coveted bowl destination than in some recent seasons.

Offensive issues aside, Iowa trudges up the standings and into the polls

Iowa standout Tory Taylor averages 48.6 yards per punt. He has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 18 times — with one touchback.

October 18, 2023 - 6:59 PM

Iowa's offense isn't pretty, but the Gophers' next opponent has mastered other parts of the game and it's been enough to take over the driver's seat in the Big Ten West.

Ignored by Hawkeyes, Iowa native Jacob Simpson ready for big things with Gophers

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck can begin signing recruits from the Class of 2024 on Dec. 20.

October 17, 2023 - 5:56 PM

Gophers recruit Jacob Simpson, a 6-5 senior from Des Moines, has received seven offers from Power Five schools, none from Iowa.