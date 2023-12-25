Gophers sign Koi Perich, 24 others, halting a long, frustrating losing skid Four-star safety Koi Perich signed his national letter of intent Wednesday as college football's early signing period opened. Perich stayed true to his Gophers verbal commitment despite a late push by Ohio State.

Meet the 2024 Gophers football recruiting class The Gophers announced their 2024 recruiting class Wednesday. Here is a glimpse at the 19 high school seniors and six college transfers who joined P.J. Fleck's squad.