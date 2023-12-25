Gophers vs. Bowling Green: Randy Johnson's Quick Lane Bowl prediction and preview
The Gophers have a four-game losing streak and need to patch holes at QB and defensive coordinator against a Bowling Green team that beat them as a 31-point underdogs in 2021.
Gophers need strong Quick Lane Bowl; P.J. Fleck says no time for half-measures vs. Bowling Green
The Gophers have used previous trips to Detroit's bowl game as a springboard for the following season.
Gophers QB Cole Kramer gets his chance; married life and a career in sales can wait
The Gophers "were out of quarterbacks," as coach P.J. Fleck said, before they asked Cole Kramer to stay one more game and make his first career start.
The rush of roster building over, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck rushes into bowl mode
The portal and prep recruits dealt with, P.J. Fleck will lead the Gophers into the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday.
Think the Quick Lane Bowl is absurd? The Gophers' first bowl game had its oddities, too
In December 1960, Gophers football was the story in Minnesota, which made the team's trip to the Rose Bowl all the more enthralling.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck waiting for right time to hire new D-coordinator
With Joe Rossi off to Michigan State, the Gophers need a new defensive coordinator, but P.J. Fleck said the rest of the defensive coaches are in place.
Gophers sign Koi Perich, 24 others, halting a long, frustrating losing skid
Four-star safety Koi Perich signed his national letter of intent Wednesday as college football's early signing period opened. Perich stayed true to his Gophers verbal commitment despite a late push by Ohio State.
Meet the 2024 Gophers football recruiting class
The Gophers announced their 2024 recruiting class Wednesday. Here is a glimpse at the 19 high school seniors and six college transfers who joined P.J. Fleck's squad.