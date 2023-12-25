Gophers vs. Bowling Green: Watching and following the Quick Lane Bowl

December 25, 2023 - 12:57 AM

Gophers vs. Bowling Green: Randy Johnson's Quick Lane Bowl prediction and preview

Daniel Jackson leads the Gophers in receiving yards (831) and receiving touchdowns (eight) this season.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

December 24, 2023 - 4:15 PM

The Gophers have a four-game losing streak and need to patch holes at QB and defensive coordinator against a Bowling Green team that beat them as a 31-point underdogs in 2021.

Gophers need strong Quick Lane Bowl; P.J. Fleck says no time for half-measures vs. Bowling Green

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck got ready to lead players onto the field for the Michigan game on Oct. 7 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

December 24, 2023 - 4:43 PM

The Gophers have used previous trips to Detroit's bowl game as a springboard for the following season.

Gophers QB Cole Kramer gets his chance; married life and a career in sales can wait

Cole Kramer has been a Gophers backup quarterback for five years. At Tuesday’s Quick Lane Bowl, he’ll make his first start.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

December 23, 2023 - 2:19 PM

The Gophers "were out of quarterbacks," as coach P.J. Fleck said, before they asked Cole Kramer to stay one more game and make his first career start.

The rush of roster building over, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck rushes into bowl mode

P.J. Fleck dealt with recruiting and the transfer portal while preparing the Gophers for a bowl game.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

December 23, 2023 - 11:32 PM

The portal and prep recruits dealt with, P.J. Fleck will lead the Gophers into the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday.

Think the Quick Lane Bowl is absurd? The Gophers' first bowl game had its oddities, too

The Gophers arrived at Burbank Airport for the Rose Bowl on Dec. 17, 1960.

— Associated Press

December 22, 2023 - 12:47 PM

In December 1960, Gophers football was the story in Minnesota, which made the team's trip to the Rose Bowl all the more enthralling.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck waiting for right time to hire new D-coordinator

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he wanted to wait through signing day before placing his focus on finding defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s replacement.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

December 20, 2023 - 7:59 PM

With Joe Rossi off to Michigan State, the Gophers need a new defensive coordinator, but P.J. Fleck said the rest of the defensive coaches are in place.