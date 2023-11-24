Will the Axe stay in Minnesota?

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Gophers vs. Badgers: Watching and following the Border Battle

November 24, 2023 - 11:39 AM

Gophers vs. Badgers: Who takes home Paul Bunyan's Axe? Randy Johnson's prediction and preview

Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen reacted after scoring an overtime touchdown in the Badgers’ 24-17 victory against Nebraska last Saturday in Madison.

— Aaron Gash, Associated Press

November 24, 2023 - 8:55 AM

November has been a painful month for the Gophers, but Saturday brings one big chance to salvage it and keep Paul Bunyan's Axe for another year.

Gophers 2024 football roster will start taking shape soon when transfer portal opens

Who will coach P.J. Fleck be leading onto the field in 2024? Answers will start to come on Dec. 4 when the transfer portal opens for college football.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 24, 2023 - 6:28 AM

First comes the transfer portal opening in 10 days. Then signing day for high school seniors. The results will tell Gophers fans (and coach P.J. Fleck) about where changes will need to be made for next season.

Gophers vs. Badgers: U players grasp everything that's at stake in battle for The Axe

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis said about playing Wisconsin: “We’ve just got to know as a team that it’s on the line right here,”

— Abbie Parr, Associated Press

November 21, 2023 - 6:59 AM

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis vowed the Gophers would play "their best football" against Wisconsin and another player put the stakes of the game in blunt terms: "We've got one week guaranteed left."

Gophers' season comes down to Wisconsin to avoid losing season, gain bowl berth

After Saturday’s 37-3 loss to Ohio State, coach P.J. Fleck said: “We were outmatched and outcoached, and you can go on and on,’’

— Jay LaPrete, AP

November 19, 2023 - 4:47 PM

College Football Insider: Injuries have required the Gophers to play too many freshman and point out program's constant need to bolster depth.

Chris Autman-Bell cherishes Gophers career, despite the hardships

Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) smiled as he looked at the Huntington Bank Stadium student section before the season opener against Nebraska on Aug. 31.

— Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

November 22, 2023 - 8:08 PM

Injuries have kept Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell from returning to prominence, but heading into his final home game, he has nothing but gratitude.

Being overly cautious was costly for P.J. Fleck, Kevin O'Connell in Gophers, Vikings losses

Kevin O’Connell, left, and P.J. Fleck have coached their teams to many wins in Minnesota, but they did not have their best weekends.

— Star Tribune file photos

November 21, 2023 - 1:36 PM

Football Across Minnesota: P.J. Fleck needs more fight in his game plan. Kevin O'Connell called a better game but blew a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive. Plus: Prep Bowl previews and more.