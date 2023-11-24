Gophers vs. Badgers: Who takes home Paul Bunyan's Axe? Randy Johnson's prediction and preview
November has been a painful month for the Gophers, but Saturday brings one big chance to salvage it and keep Paul Bunyan's Axe for another year.
Gophers 2024 football roster will start taking shape soon when transfer portal opens
First comes the transfer portal opening in 10 days. Then signing day for high school seniors. The results will tell Gophers fans (and coach P.J. Fleck) about where changes will need to be made for next season.
Gophers vs. Badgers: U players grasp everything that's at stake in battle for The Axe
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis vowed the Gophers would play "their best football" against Wisconsin and another player put the stakes of the game in blunt terms: "We've got one week guaranteed left."
Gophers' season comes down to Wisconsin to avoid losing season, gain bowl berth
College Football Insider: Injuries have required the Gophers to play too many freshman and point out program's constant need to bolster depth.
Chris Autman-Bell cherishes Gophers career, despite the hardships
Injuries have kept Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell from returning to prominence, but heading into his final home game, he has nothing but gratitude.
Being overly cautious was costly for P.J. Fleck, Kevin O'Connell in Gophers, Vikings losses
Football Across Minnesota: P.J. Fleck needs more fight in his game plan. Kevin O'Connell called a better game but blew a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive. Plus: Prep Bowl previews and more.
Michigan or Ohio State? Iowa or Nebraska? Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks
While Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is suspended from coaching this game, Ryan Day will try snap Ohio State's two-game losing streak vs. its hated rival.
Big Ten football power rankings: How much more have the Gophers dropped?
While Ohio State and Michigan battle for the top spot, the Gophers will face Wisconsin, hoping to end a three-game losing streak.