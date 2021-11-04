Stephanie Samedy, a fifth-year opposite hitter, continues to play at an extremely high level for the No. 11 Gophers.

Samedy, named the national and Big Ten player of the week a couple of days ago, had 19 kills, 22 digs and seven blocks — all team highs — as No. 11 Minnesota beat No. 7 Ohio State 25-23, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23 on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes were 9-0 at home.

This was the Gophers' fourth victory in a row, a streak which began when they beat Ohio State 3-1 at Maturi Pavilion on Oct. 24.

Airi Miyabe had 13 kills and Jenna Wenaas 11 for the Gophers (15-6, 10-3 Big Ten). Melani Shaffmaster had 42 assists. Gabby Gonzales led Ohio State (18-5, 8-5) with 11 kills.

The Buckeyes led 23-22 in the fourth set before the Gophers' closing 3-0 run on a kill by Wenaas, a bad set on the home side, and a block by Katie Myers and Rachel Kilkelly.

Minnesota hit .175, Ohio State .112.

Shilson wins women's world title

Augsburg wrestler Emily Shilson won her second world title this fall, taking first in the 50-kilogram (110 pounds) women's freestyle category at the United World Wrestling U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

The junior from Mounds View High School pinned Shivani Pawar of India in 1 minute, 38 seconds in the final. After surrendering an early takedown, Shilson converted a front headlock into a throw and the pin.

In August, Shilson won the 50 kg title at the UWW Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia.

Etc.

• The Gophers men's and women's swimming and diving teams will compete against Wisconsin at 4 p.m. Friday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The Minnesota men are 2-0 in dual meets this season, the women 3-0.

• The Gophers women's tennis team will play in the Harvard Invitational this weekend. The Gophers will open their final fall tournament against the host Crimson at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

• St. Cloud State, the 10-time defending NSIC wrestling champion, was the unanimous choice to win the league title again in the NSIC preseason wrestling coaches' poll. Minnesota State Mankato was picked to finish second. Huskies heavyweight Kameron Teacher was voted by the league coaches as the preseason wrestler of the year. He was named the NWCA D-II Wrestler of the Year in 2021 after winning a national title.