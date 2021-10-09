The Michigan volleyball team upset the No. 8 Gophers in five sets, 25-13, 13-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-11 on Friday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Minnesota (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) was led by Stephanie Samedy with 19 kills and 21 digs, and Jenna Wenaas with 15 kills and 11 digs. Melani Shaffmaster had 45 assists and 16 digs.

As a team, the Gophers outhit the Wolverines .223 to .194 and had more kills (63 to 56) while each team had 12 blocks.

Jess Mruzik led the Wolverines with 20 kills.

The Gophers beat Michigan 3-2 on Sept. 24 at Maturi Pavilion after losing the first two sets.

Mahtomedi adds two classes to Hall of Fame

Nine athletes, including five from the 2020 class whose induction was delayed by the pandemic, and one family in the community were recently inducted into Mahtomedi High School's Athletic Hall of Fame.

The list, with the athletes' sport(s) and year of graduation:

2020 class — Laura (May) Drengson, hockey, golf, 2007; Kristin Driscoll, tennis, gymnastics, track, 2001; Michael Greeder, hockey, 1975; Fred Harris, football, basketball, track, 1997; Ben Sobieski, football, hockey, track, 1997.

2021 class — David Greeder, football, basketball, track, baseball, 1965; Amy (Paulson) Lorentz, gymnastics, track, 1985; Mike Mazur, football, basketball, track, 1978; Anna (Hedin) Sullivan, cross country, soccer, basketball, track, 1990, and the James and Judy Deans family for its contributions to Zephyrs athletic programs.

Bennies' field honored

St. Benedict's softball complex, which was completed in 2018 in St. Joseph, Minn., was named Division III winner of the 2021 Netting Professionals/NFCA Field of the Year. The award recognizes top fields and stadiums in the nation for their flawless grounds maintenance and exceptional playing surfaces.

The Bennies' complex includes both a turf and natural field, as well as turf bullpens and batting cages. It also features a heated press box, sound system and lighted grandstand and dugouts.