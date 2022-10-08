The No. 11 Gophers volleyball team started its two-match road trip by overpowering No. 24 Michigan 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 on Friday night in Ann Arbor.

Taylor Landfair led Minnesota (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) with 18 kills and hit .452. Naya Gros added seven kills and Mckenna Wucherer six. CC McGraw led the team in digs with 14 and Melani Shaffmaster had 37 assists.

The Gophers dominated the first set. They used a 9-0 run to take a 15-5 lead and stayed comfortably ahead. Minnesota hit .500 without any attack errors, the Wolverines (12-3, 3-2) hit .034 with nine.

Two kills by Landfair gave the Gophers the final two points in the much closer second set.

The Gophers closed out the third set on a 6-0 run. Michigan had four attack errors and Gros two kills for the first point and match point.

Minnesota hit .378 for the match, the Wolverines .053.

Next the Gophers play Michigan State at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Lansing.

Etc.

Hannah Clark, a goalie for the Etobicoke Junior Dolphins in the Ontario Women's Hockey League, announced on Twitter she has committed to the Gophers. She was 8-4-3 with a 1.27 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage last season. Clark also had five shutouts. She was on the U18 Canada team that played Team USA in Calgary in August.

Gophers women's hockey forward Taylor Heise received the Patty Berg Award this week, while Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was presented with the Henry Williams Award. The awards are given annually to recognize an outstanding male and female student-athlete at the University of Minnesota.

Andrea Carrol-Franck, one of Minnesota Aurora's co-founders, was named the vice president of community for the women-led, community owned soccer team that plays in the USL W League.