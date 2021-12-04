For a season that started with high expectations for the Gophers volleyball team, then sagged through an 8-5 start, Saturday night's 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 sweep over Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament felt like a homecoming.

It didn't hurt that it was played in front of an amped up crowd at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota turned what started as a tense back-and-forth contest between two of the best programs in the nation into a rout. They received contributions from everyone on the court while once again playing without All-Big Ten libero CC McGraw, who missed the game with an unspecific illness.

Her teammates had her back.

They stifled Stanford's height at the net with roving defense. And Gophers hitters Stephanie Samedy (16 kills), Jenna Wenaas (14 kills) and Airi Miyabe (11 kills) were not just powerful but varied in their depth and angles of attack.

Initially the first set was extremely competitive with all of the excellence that was expected from these two programs. There were eight ties and one lead change as the score sat at 16-16 through the first 32 points. It wouldn't last.

Miyabe, the Gophers senior wearing a bulky brace on her right leg, took over the serve and the match was never the same.

Minnesota ran off six straight points in an electric stretch of play that included two kills by Samedy and one by Ellie Husemann. On top of that the Gophers defense figured out how to neutralize Stanford at the net as Cardinal stars Caitie Baird and Kendall Kipp combined for three attack errors.

The Gophers won the opening set 25-20, a decent omen for a team that entered the match 16-1 when winning the first set this season.

It was a balanced effort from Minnesota as the opening set ended with Wenaas posting six kills while Samedy and Miyabe had five — they hit .395 as a team for the set compared to .316 for the Cardinal.

That performance carried over to the second set as they raced out to a 13-8 lead before Miyabe made one of the plays of the game. She posted a sensational deflection at the net that the Gophers were able to keep in play, before Samedy sent it back to Miyabe for her seventh kill.

The Cardinal never recovered as Minnesota won the set 25-18.

The air seemed to be out of the match for Stanford at that point as the Gophers raced out to a 6-3 lead in the third set that they never relinquished.

Junior Rachel Kilkelly was once again asked to fill in for McGraw, who missed both tournament games at home this weekend. Kilkelly handled the Stanford attack with poise, handling all 23 of her receptions while posting nine digs.

The two teams had history this season and in the tournament. The Gophers defeated Stanford in four sets at the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge in Eugene, Ore. in September and Stanford had won their last two tournament matches, both in the Final Four.

The Gophers were 0-4 in the postseason all-time against Stanford.

But Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon has said all along that he wanted his team to be playing its best volleyball in December. On Saturday, missing one of their most vital leaders, the Gophers played at their best.

Now a team that bonded and grew through early losses books a trip to the Sweet 16 in Madison, Wis. to face No. 5 Baylor.

Not even history could stand in their way.