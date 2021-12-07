For the second straight year, redshirt senior opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy of the Gophers was named North Region Player of the Year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

Joining her on the All-North Region Team were teammates CC McGraw, Melani Shaffmaster and Jenna Wenaas. Airi Miyabe, another Gopher, was on the region honorable mention list.

SCSU outside hitter

named top D-II freshman

St. Cloud State redshirt freshman Kenzie Foley, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was named the AVCA Division II Freshman of the Year and to the All-America first team along with teammate Maddy Torve, a senior setter, and Winona State's Megan Flom, a senior middle blocker/outside hitter.

Foley led the Huskies in kills (451) and kills/set (3.92) and ranked top-three in hitting percentage (.294) and digs (350).

Cougars RB honored

Running back Carson Hansen of Lakeville South High School was named the Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year. Hansen is the first Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Lakeville South High School.

The 6-1, 190-pound junior running back led the Cougars to a 13-0 record and the Class 6A state championship this past season. Hansen rushed for 2,012 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 12 yards per carry. He caught four touchdown passes and scored 10 touchdowns in five postseason games.

Maverick recognized

Junior center Nathan Smith of No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato (14-4) was named CCHA forward of the week after he scored two goals and two assists in two wins over Michigan Tech last weekend. The Hudson, Fla., native, scored the overtime goal in last Friday's 2-1 victory over the Huskies and then had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win Saturday. Smith is tied for second nationally in scoring with 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 18 games.