Gophers volleyball standout Taylor Landfair has a new award for her collection: American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-America.

Landfair, a redshirt sophomore who also earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors, ranked in the top-20 nationally in points (4.91) and kills (4.35) per set. She had 28 matches with at least 10 kills, helping lead the Gophers to a Sweet 16 berth. She hit .257 for the season.

The Gophers have now had a first-team All-America selection for eight consecutive years. Landfair, a native of Plainfield, Ill., received AVCA All-America honorable mention honors as a true freshman in the spring of 2021. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.