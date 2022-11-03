GOPHERS VOLLEYBALL GAMEDAY

Friday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Michigan • BTN Plus, 96.7-FM+

Gophers update: The No. 9 Gophers (13-7, 8-4 Big Ten) are coming off a 3-1 loss at then-No. 5 Wisconsin on Sunday. The loss was just the second in the past nine matches for the Gophers. ... Twelve of the Gophers' 20 matches have been against ranked teams — they are 6-6 in those matches. ... Libero CC McGraw had 11 digs against Wisconsin on Sunday to move into the No. 4 spot on the program's career digs list. She has 1,779 in her Gophers career. ... Sophomore Taylor Landfair is second in the Big Ten with 4.5 kills per set, while junior setter Melani Shaffmaster is second in the Big Ten with 10.63 assists per set.

Michigan update: The Wolverines (14-8, 5-7) have won just two of their last eight matches — a stretch that began Oct. 7 with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 loss to the Gophers in Ann Arbor. Both of their victories since then were over Michigan State. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans 25-17, 25-17, 26-24 on Sunday to end a four-match losing streak. ... Michigan, which is receiving votes in the AVCA Top 25 poll, is 1-5 at home and 4-2 on the road in Big Ten play. ... Junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik leads the Wolverines with 274 kills (3.61 per set). ... Mark Rosen is in his 24th season as the Wolverines coach. The Wolverines have made NCAA playoffs 19 times under Rosen.