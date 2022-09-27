The Gophers volleyball team moved up one spot to seventh in the latest AVCA coaches poll.

The Gophers (6-4) split their first two Big Ten matches, losing at Purdue on Friday before sweeping defending national champion Wisconsin on Sunday.

The top four teams remained the same: Texas, Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Purdue jumped up six spots to No. 5, followed by three other Big Ten schools in Ohio State, the Gophers and Wisconsin. Stanford and Pittsburgh rounded out the top 10.

The Gophers return to action with home matches against Northwestern on Wednesday and Iowa on Sunday.