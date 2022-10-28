Gophers volleyball at Wisconsin

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. • BTN, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The No. 9 Gophers (13-6, 8-3 in Big Ten) won for the seventh time in eight matches last weekend in a home match against No. 12 Purdue. It was the sixth ranked opponent beaten by the U this season. One of those marquee wins was in a sweep of rival Wisconsin on Sept. 25 at Maturi Pavilion. Wisconsin native and freshman Mckenna Wucherer is coming off tying her career-high with 16 kills vs. Purdue. Taylor Landfair's 21 kills in that match helped her earn Big Ten player of the week honors.

Wisconsin update: The No. 5 Badgers (16-3, 10-1 in Big Ten) have only one blemish in conference play and that was in their last match with the Gophers. That ended a six-match win streak against their border rival. The most recent opponent to fall to Wisconsin was No. 1 Nebraska, which went down in straight sets Wednesday in Madison for the Cornhuskers' first Big Ten loss. The Badgers were led by Michigan State transfer Sarah Franklin with 21 kills.