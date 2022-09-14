Gophers volleyball vs. Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion

Thursday, 7 p.m. vs. Pepperdine; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Washington State • B1G+

Gophers update: The No. 6 Gophers (4-2) end their nonconference schedule this week in the Diet Coke Classic hosting No. 22 Pepperdine on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday. Hugh McCutcheon's team will play its sixth ranked opponent in seven matches this season on Thursday. The U's only two losses this season were against No. 1 Texas on the road and No. 9 Stanford last Saturday in four sets at the Pav.

Pepperdine and Washington State update: The Waves (7-2) have two wins against ranked opponents (No. 9 Baylor and No. 13 Washington) this season. They've had a different kills leader in five of the first six matches. The Cougars (8-1) made six straight NCAA tournaments appearances entering this season.