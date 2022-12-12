The University of Minnesota announced Monday that Keegan Cook from the University of Washington will be named the Gophers head volleyball coach, ending months of speculation about who would take over the program after Hugh McCutcheon's decision to resign after leading the team for 11 seasons.

Cook, 37, has been the head coach of the Huskies since 2015 and in eight seasons has won four Pac-12 titles, made four trips to the Elite Eight and reached the Final Four in 2021. This season Washington finished 20-11 and 12-8 in conference play and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Texas Christian.

But, in a testament to his success at Washington, those 20 wins matched Cook's worst total in eight seasons. He went 198-56 overall and won more than 25 matches five times. He was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.

Last year the Huskies reached the Sweet 16 where they lost in five grueling sets to Texas after winning the first two sets.

Prior to Washington, he worked for eight years as an assistant at St. Mary's — his alma mater. Cook also has ties to USA Volleyball and Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), two organizations that McCutcheon also had deep ties with.

Cook was an assistant coach for the U.S. Girl's U19 team that won gold at the Pan America Cup last summer and he has been a Volleyball Information Supervisor for the FIVB.

In fact, when Cook took over as head coach of the Huskies he told the Seattle Times that he installed a philosophy of "good after good" into his players. It was a philosophy about functioning consistently at a high level that he acknowledged borrowing from McCutcheon.

Now Cook will be replacing McCutcheon, and getting to learn from him after McCutcheon accepted a newly created administrative role with the University of Minnesota as assistant athletic director/sport development coach that will start on January 1.

The Gophers season came to an end last week with a four-set loss to Ohio State in the Sweet 16. They finished 22-9 overall and 15-5 in Big Ten play — it was the eighth-straight season where the Gophers won at least 15 Big Ten matches.

That level of success is one reason the job was highly coveted. And if Cook can keep this roster together — there is always the possibility that players will make a move to the transfer portal — the Gophers will again be a formidable group.

Taylor Landfair was the Big Ten Player of the Year while setter Melani Shaffmaster and freshman Carter Booth were both first-team All-Big Ten. Jenna Wenaas has continued to develop into the most versatile player on the court while Arica Davis became a force on the middle block. Add to that Mckenna Wucherer coming off a season where she battled injuries and still made the conference all-freshman team while tallying 194 kills.

The Gophers have two freshmen signed that are planning to graduate early and attend spring practice starting in January in Calissa Minatee (North Kansas City, Mo.) and Sydney Schnichels (Willmar). Both are considered among the top prospects in the country for the Class of 2023. On top of that twin sisters Stella and Olivia Swenson of Wayzata have verbally committed to the team for 2024.

This is the eighth full-time head coach in program history, and it comes after two successful eras. McCutcheon led the team from 2012-2022 after Mike Hebert ran the program from 1996-2010. (Laura Bush served as interim head coach in 2011.) The Gophers have made the NCAA tournament in 25 of the past 27 seasons.

An introductory press conference with Cook is scheduled for Friday.