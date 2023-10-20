The Gophers volleyball team plays at home twice this weekend, facing Rutgers on Friday night and Michigan State on Sunday.

The Rutgers rematch comes less than two weeks after a historic defeat. The Gophers (8-8, 4-4 Big Ten) lost in four sets in Piscataway, N.J., on Oct. 7 — the Scarlet Knights' first-ever victory over a top-25 program and their first victory over the Gophers since 1983. That is also the only Big Ten Conference victory this season for Rutgers (9-9, 1-7).

Since that loss, the Gophers have won two in a row to even their record at .500, with a 3-0 victory at Michigan and a five-set victory over Northwestern at Maturi Pavilion.

Sunday's match is the Gophers' first of the year against Michigan State (13-7, 5-4). The Gophers have won eight in a row vs. the Spartans and are 60-19 all-time against them.

Etc.

• Caterina Regazzoni scored in the 12th minute, Emma Phillips scored seconds before halftime and host Northwestern beat the Gophers 3-0 in Big Ten women's soccer. The Gophers (6-6-4, 2-5-2) will miss out on the Big Ten tournament, which includes the conference's top eight teams. Their season ends Sunday at Purdue.

• The Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday will induct 20 people: Greg Benson (Scandia), Lefty Cameron (Staples), Joe Eichten (Stillwater), Arthur Ray Glidden (Bemidji), John Gornick (Duluth), Cheryl Jones (Detroit Lakes), Alan Killian (Bemidji), Melvin Klassen (Melrose), Wes Knutson (Crookston), Jim Lockrem (Fridley), David Long (Detroit Lakes), Gary McCarney (St. Cloud), Brian McLeod (Detroit Lakes), Carroll Miller (Staples), Tom Olson (Duluth), Jack Stark (Duluth), Rick Strozyk (Fridley), Rick Tintor (Hibbing), Gary Tripp (St. Cloud) and Bob Zwick (Sauk Rapids). The induction banquet will be held at the Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes.