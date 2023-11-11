The Gophers have not missed the NCAA volleyball tournament since 2014. The eight-season streak of appearances fell into more jeopardy on Friday night, when Purdue came into Maturi Pavilion, lost the first set and then took over the match, winning in four sets: 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 and 25-17.

The Gophers are now 8-7 in the Big Ten and tied for sixth place with Michigan State and Indiana, in a season when the conference figures to have a maximum of six teams make the NCAA field.

The crowd was announced at 5,124 and the fans were rocking during the Gophers' rousing first set. Purdue mistakes helped, but the Boilermakers didn't make many after that.

Purdue was 2-0 in matches vs. the Gophers this season, winning six of seven sets.

"That's a good team — versatile defensively,'' Gophers coach Keegan Cook said. "They were strong in the middle, and did a good job keeping the ball alive with their digs.''

Purdue's star middle blocker, Raven Colvin, had 14 kills in 22 attacks for an outstanding .591% success rate. Freshman Chloe Chicoine, who stayed at home in West Lafayette, Ind. as the nation's No. 1 recruit for 2023, was also impressive with 14 kills as an outside hitter.

The Gophers hit a combined .122% for the match — with Taylor Landfair going 12-for-54, .130%. Purdue's ability to get on the floor to keep points alive had a great deal to do with that.

The Gophers will be at Indiana on Sunday, then home for four matches (Iowa, Ohio State, Illinois and mighty Nebraska) over the Big Ten's last two weeks.

"We have to start with a big effort at Indiana,'' Cook said. "That's a young, talented team that has some excellent wins in the conference on its home court.''