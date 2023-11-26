As Maturi Pavilion heaved, as the Gophers volleyball team sent a sold-out crowd into a frenzy, one simple question was answered: Minnesota can compete against the best teams in the country.

That the Gophers lost their regular-season finale to No. 1 Nebraska in four sets, 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, leaves another question unanswered: Will they get to try again in the NCAA tournament next week?

It would seem they have done enough — winning 10 of their final 14 matches to finish fifth in the Big Ten, but it will depend on what the NCAA selection committee decides ahead of Sunday's 5 p.m. announcement of the field of 64.

Nebraska put the finishing touches on a dominant regular season, its only loss coming Friday at Wisconsin. They are undeniably boisterous and confident with a swirling defense that is unafraid of any slip in play.

Minnesota faced them for the second time this season, and for the second time, the Gophers brought every ounce of effort they had. It was just not enough.

Gophers coach Keegan Cook said this weekend would mirror the NCAA tournament: solid competition on Friday in Illinois, one of the best teams in the country on Saturday in Nebraska. Minnesota (16-12, 12-8) passed the first test. The second was thrilling in its attempt.

Nebraska (28-1, 19-1) came into the match a national championship favorite, add in the Cornhuskers' record-setting fanbase, several of whom made the trek to Minneapolis, and the energy inside the Pavilion was palpable.

Long rallies swayed with growing tension, ending with bombs on the attack from the Gophers' Taylor Landfair or Merritt Beason of Nebraska. The Gophers crowd stayed on top of things, pointing out Cornhusker faults milliseconds before the refs made the call and roaring when the Gophers won those rallies.

The first two sets were a showcase of Nebraska's floor coverage as they tallied 37 digs. The Cornhuskers showed their relentless effort, making the Gophers seem out of system even when they were in system.

But the third set offered a glimmer of hope for how the Gophers can play if they get a chance to do some damage in the tournament. In a match where they couldn't get any traction, they trailed Nebraska 17-13 when Zeynep Palabiyik, the freshman defensive specialist out of Turkey, hit a dig that soared over the net for a kill. She stood up, swung her arms in the sky and lit the Pavilion on fire.

Minnesota rode that momentum, clawing back to even the match at 17 and scoring the final five points after trailing 21-20 to extend the match.

The fourth set seesawed with that same energy. The Cornhuskers ultimately showed why they have lost just once all season, as they found the tiniest of cracks in the Gophers' defense and soared for a block on Landfair's attack at 24-23 to win in four.

For the match, Nebraska hit .235 with 61 kills compared to 50 kills on a .185 hitting percentage for the Gophers. How tight was the defense on both sides? Nebraska had 69 digs, Minnesota 68.

The Gophers showed they can reach Nebraska's level, if not sustain it. But who knows what next week will bring if they get another shot to play.