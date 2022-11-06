The Gophers volleyball team used an extra hit of resilience to win its first five-set match of the season, defeating Illinois 25-15, 16-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13 Sunday in Champaign, Ill. It was the Gophers' ninth victory in their past 11 matches.

Minnesota (15-7, 10-4 Big Ten) looked in control in the fourth set, leading 20-16, but the Illini (11-13, 6-8) used a 6-0 run to swing the momentum and force a fifth set.

Luckily for the Gophers, their attack was pristine when it mattered most, with 10 kills on 21 attempts in the fifth — including three apiece from Taylor Landfair and Jenna Wenaas and two crucial kills from setter Melani Shaffmaster.

Landfair kept up her dominant run of late, tallying a team-high 19 kills on 55 attempts (.218 hitting percentage) to go along with four digs. Wenaas did a little bit of everything with 14 kills on 32 attempts (.344) and nine digs. Shaffmaster had 43 assists and Carter Booth and Arica Davis anchored the middle leading the Gophers to 11 blocks in the match.

But Illini standouts Brooke Mosher and Raina Terry did not make life easy for the Gophers as they tied for the game-high in kills with 21.

The Gophers won both matches this week and will return to Maturi Pavilion for their final two home matches of the regular season next week: vs. Maryland (Friday, 6:30 p.m.) and vs. Indiana (Sunday, 2 p.m.).

The team has six matches remaining in the regular season, but the Hoosiers match will be coach Hugh McCutcheon's final Big Ten home contest for the Gophers before he resigns at the end of the season. However, given their play of late, it seems increasingly likely Minnesota will get to play host to the first two rounds of NCAA tournament play.