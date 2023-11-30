The Gophers volleyball team had four players selected as All-Big Ten on Thursday, with junior outside Taylor Landfair and senior libero Kylie Murr named to the first team and senior setter Melani Shaffmaster and senior opposite Lydia Grote picked for the second team.

Last year's Big Ten Player of the Year, Landfair is a first-team selection for the third time in her career after averaging 3.20 kills and 0.47 blocks, along with career highs in digs (2.09), assists (0.37) and aces (0.30). Murr, a transfer who spent four seasons at Ohio State, made her third consecutive All-Big Ten first team after she became the only player in the conference to have at least 10 digs in every match this season.

Shaffmaster is a second-team pick for the second year in a row after averaging 8.85 assists per set. Grote, a transfer from California, hit .247 and averaged 2.72 kills per set. Grote also won the Gophers' sportsmanship award.

Wisconsin senior outside Sarah Franklin was named Player of the Year, as chosen by a vote of the conference's 14 head coaches. Nebraska claimed the rest of the individual awards, with John Cook named Coach of the Year.