Gophers running back Trey Potts has been released from an Indiana hospital after spending six days there with an unspecified medical condition, a source confirmed Friday.

Potts was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after leaving the field late in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' 20-13 victory at Purdue last Saturday.

The rest of the Minnesota team flew home that day, but Gophers AD Mark Coyle, team physician Dr. David Jewison and head football athletic trainer Mike Sypniak all remained in Indiana to be with Potts.

The Gophers have not said what Potts' medical condition is. They have a bye this week, so coach P.J. Fleck isn't scheduled to address the media until Monday. Minnesota faces Nebraska on Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium.