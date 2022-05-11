Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Where: University of Minnesota Track & Field Stadium

When: Friday-Sunday

Streamed: Big Ten Network Plus

MEN'S TEAM

Alec Basten (steeplechase) — The Green Bay, Wis., native earned first team All-America honors last season with top 10 NCAA meet finishes in the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m. Both marks were program records.

Kion Benjamin (100m) — School record holder and reigning Big Ten outdoor champion in the 100m. Benjamin won the conference title last year with a time of 10.26 seconds. But his fastest is 10.25.

Kaleb Siekmeier (discus) — The Mahtomedi native was a first team All-America in the weight throw at the NCAA indoor meet last year, but he's looking to win his first Big Ten outdoor discus title after a runner-up finish in 2021.

Matthew Wilkinson (steeplechase) — Former Division III champion at Carleton College ranks fifth nationally in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 13:35.45, which ranks second in school history.

Kostas Zaltos (hammer throw) – The native of Greece ranks No. 2 nationally in the hammer throw with a personal-best mark of 236 feet, which he set at the Drake Relays last month. Zaltos won the Big Ten outdoor hammer throw title last season.

WOMEN'S TEAM

Bethany Hasz (5,000m/10,000m) — Named Big Ten Women's Athlete of the Year after a dominant cross country season last fall. Finished second in the NCAA indoor meet in the 5,000m.

Shelby Frank (discus) – The sophomore from Grand Forks, N.D., set the school record for discus at the LSU meet this season with a mark of 190 feet, 3 inches. She finished third in the Big Ten indoor championships in the weight throw.

Nyalaam Jok (high jump) – The freshman from Annandale, Minn., broke the school record with a height of 6-1 ¼ at the St. Thomas meet last week. She has the top mark in the Big Ten and seventh in the country.

Abigail Schaaffe (400m hurdles) – She earned second team All-America and first team All-Big Ten honors last year. Won the 2021 Big Ten 400m hurdles indoor title.

Amira Young (100m/200m) – The Chicago native was an All-American indoor sprinter last year, but she also set the program record for the 200m with a time of 23.21 seconds last year