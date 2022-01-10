For the second time in three days, the Gophers are losing an assistant football coach who's receiving a promotion with another program.

Gophers tight ends coach Clay Patterson is leaving Minnesota to become tight ends coach/passing game coordinator at Colorado, the Buffaloes program announced Sunday. Patterson, a Gophers assistant from 2018 to 2021, will work under Colorado's new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, who spent the past two seasons as Gophers offensive coordinator before being fired at the end 2021 regular season.

On Friday, defensive backs/safeties coach Joe Harasymiak left the Gophers to become defensive coordinator at Rutgers.

The Gophers and Colorado meet on Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium.