CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Good afternoon from Chapel Hill, where the Gophers face No. 20 North Carolina in a key nonconference game (2:30 p.m. Central, ESPN, 100.3-FM). Judging by the number of Gophers fans downtown on Friday night, expect a strong contingent of Minnesota fans in Kenan Stadium.

The Big Ten released its availability report, and the Gophers received good news: Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is not listed as out or questionable, so he's in line to play. Spann-Ford, who lead the team with 42 receptions last year, took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of last week's game against Eastern Michigan. He spent several minutes in the injury tent and did not return to the game. Spann-Ford ranks third on the team with seven receptions for 50 yards.

Linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who missed the first two games because of an undisclosed injury suffered in the week leading up to the Nebraska game, was listed as questionable. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who's been limited because of the knee injury that ended his season in Week 4 last year, also was listed as questionable.

Prominent players listed as out were running back Bryce Williams, defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies, defensive back Craig McDonald (awaiting NCAA waiver decision) and linebackers Derik LeCaptain and Jack Tinnen.