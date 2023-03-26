Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Logan Cooley, Gophers: The No. 3 overall draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and won a faceoff to set up Jackson LaCombe's goal that put the Gophers up 3-1 in the third period.

2. Justen Close, Gophers: The goalie made 27 saves, including 13 in the third period as St. Cloud State tried to rally.

3. Jackson LaCombe, Gophers: The defenseman made the stretch pass to Cooley to give the Gophers the lead, and extended it to 3-1 with his third-period blast from the point.

BY THE NUMBERS

99 Career points for LaCombe.

12-4 St. Cloud State's advantage on faceoffs in the first period.

24-20 The Gophers' advantage in faceoffs in the final two periods.

ALL REGIONAL-TEAM

Bryce Brodzinski, F, Gophers

Logan Cooley, F, Gophers

Veeti Miettinen, F, St. Cloud State

Jack Peart, D, St. Cloud State

Jackson LaCombe, D, Gophers

Jaxon Castor, G, St. Cloud State

Most outstanding player: Brodzinski