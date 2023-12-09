Lacey Eden scored two goals and Kirsten Simms added a goal and assist to lead the No. 3-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team to a 5-1 victory over the No. 2 Gophers in Western Collegiate Hockey Association action on Saturday at Ridder Arena.

"Obviously, not the way we wanted to end the first half," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "But still really proud of our team. If you look at the last several months, it's been a pretty special three months, see our team come together, seeing them continue to improve and get better."

The Badgers earned the split of the two-game series after the Gophers won the opener 5-3 on Friday.

Eden, who played two prep seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's, scored a shorthanded goal at 11:05 of the second period to tie the game 1-1. Her second goal, 7:11 into the third period, extended the Badgers' lead to 3-1.

Simms' goal at 13:39 made it 4-1 and she assisted on Britta Curl's goal in the final two minutes. Eden and Simms lead the Badgers with 15 goals each.

"The Border Battle always brings out a lot of emotions," Eden said after the game. "Yesterday gave us a couple of things to reflect on and we went back and watched video of a couple things that we could work on, and how to shut them down and capitalize on our opportunities. I think that showed today and we really clicked in a lot of areas that we didn't as much yesterday."

After a scoreless first period, Josefin Bouveng scored 2:55 into the second period to give the Gophers (14-3-1, 10-3-1 WCHA) a 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin's loss on Friday was the fourth in five games for the Badgers (14-4, 10-4), who opened the season with 12 consecutive victories.

The Badgers outshot the Gophers 41-24. Wisconsin outshot Minnesota 28-12 over the final two periods.

The loss ended a nine-game unbeaten streak for Minnesota. The Gophers are idle for three weeks before playing host to Connecticut on Jan. 5.