The Gophers softball team will close its regular season with a three-game series against Michigan starting at 4 p.m. Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.
Minnesota (33-16, 14-6 Big Ten) is third in the conference standings after winning its past eight games. The Gophers are 12-2 at home.
Natalie DenHartog, Autumn Pease and Amani Bradley will be honored Sunday on Senior Day. Game time for the final game of the series is 1 p.m.
U baseball to host Michigan
The Gophers baseball team will open a three-game series against Michigan at 6 p.m. Friday at Siebert Field.
Minnesota (12-30, 5-10 Big Ten) needs to finish strong in its last nine conference games if it hopes to move up from 11th in the conference race to the top eight which advance to the Big Ten tournament later this month.
On Saturday, the Gophers Big Ten championship teams from 1973, 1983 and 2003 will be honored at the second game of the series, also at 6 p.m.
Etc.
- Former Gophers hockey captain Sammy Walker was named to the U.S. men's national team for the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia from May 12-28. Walker played nine games with the Wild this past NHL season and 56 games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL.
- Andrea Cain hit a solo homer and Sydney Herbert a two-run shot as top seed Augustana edged St. Cloud State 5-4 in the winners' bracket on the second day of the NSIC softball tournament in Rochester. Minnesota Duluth beat Winona State 4-1 in the other game in the same bracket on Lauren Dixon's seven-hitter with nine strikeouts.
- Carleton sophomore Tarm Rojanasoonthon and Gustavus senior Nick Aney received invitations to compete in singles in the NCAA Division III men's tennis tournament from May 18-22 in Orlando, Fla. Aney also will compete in doubles with partner Daniel Fouchier.