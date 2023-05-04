Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Gophers softball team will close its regular season with a three-game series against Michigan starting at 4 p.m. Friday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

Minnesota (33-16, 14-6 Big Ten) is third in the conference standings after winning its past eight games. The Gophers are 12-2 at home.

Natalie DenHartog, Autumn Pease and Amani Bradley will be honored Sunday on Senior Day. Game time for the final game of the series is 1 p.m.

U baseball to host Michigan

The Gophers baseball team will open a three-game series against Michigan at 6 p.m. Friday at Siebert Field.

Minnesota (12-30, 5-10 Big Ten) needs to finish strong in its last nine conference games if it hopes to move up from 11th in the conference race to the top eight which advance to the Big Ten tournament later this month.

On Saturday, the Gophers Big Ten championship teams from 1973, 1983 and 2003 will be honored at the second game of the series, also at 6 p.m.

