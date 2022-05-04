Emily Leavitt was the winning pitcher in both games as the Gophers softball team swept a Big Ten Conference doubleheader from Wisconsin at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on Wednesday.

In the first game, pinch-hitter Delanie Cox's double with one out in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Gophers to a 1-0 victory. Autumn Pease struck out 10 in four scoreless innings and Leavitt struck out six in the final three innings.

In the second game, Leavitt struck out 10 to lead the Gophers to a 4-2 victory. Megan Dray hit a solo home run and MacKenzie Denson had two RBI for the Gophers (24-22-1, 9-11 Big Ten).

JOEL RIPPEL

Former Gopher Odegard dies

Dean Odegard, an offensive lineman on the Gophers' 1960 national championship team, died on Sunday. Odegard, of St. Paul, was 84.

Odegard played at St. Paul Monroe High School before lettering for the Gophers from 1958-60. After college, Odegard was a longtime employee for the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department.

A service will be held for Odegard in Rochester on Monday.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.