Four years ago, the Gophers baseball team advanced to an NCAA tournament Super Regional against Oregon State, one step from the men's College World Series. One year later, the Gophers softball team took it one step further, knocking off LSU in a Super Regional to reach the women's College World Series.

Both teams had their 2022 seasons end last weekend under less successful circumstances.

John Anderson's baseball squad finished 16-36 and last in the Big Ten Conference for a second consecutive year. With only eight teams making this week's conference tournament, the Gophers will be home watching, and next season, Anderson will be entering the final year of his contract.

Piper Ritter's softball team reached the NCAA tournament this year, overcoming the 11th-toughest schedule in the nation. But the Gophers lost to Texas A&M twice last weekend, and finished 27-26-1.

Should Gophers fans of those sports be more hopeful or concerned about the future of those teams? There are reasons for both. Read about them in the articles below.