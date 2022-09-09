The Gophers women's soccer team defeated Omaha 2-0 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Thursday night for its third straight victory.

Gabbie Cesarone scored on a header off a corner kick by Khyah Harper in the eighth minute for Minnesota (3-3-1). Sophia Boman got the second goal from just outside the penalty area in the 39th minute after eluding two defenders. Megan Gray got the assist.

The Gophers dominated Omaha 23-1 in shots and had an 8-1 edge in shots on goal.

The loss dropped the Mavericks to 1-4-2.

Minnesota will conclude its nonconference schedule against Marquette at 1 p.m. Sunday with another home match.