The Gophers women's soccer team defeated Omaha 2-0 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Thursday night for its third straight victory.
Gabbie Cesarone scored on a header off a corner kick by Khyah Harper in the eighth minute for Minnesota (3-3-1). Sophia Boman got the second goal from just outside the penalty area in the 39th minute after eluding two defenders. Megan Gray got the assist.
The Gophers dominated Omaha 23-1 in shots and had an 8-1 edge in shots on goal.
The loss dropped the Mavericks to 1-4-2.
Minnesota will conclude its nonconference schedule against Marquette at 1 p.m. Sunday with another home match.
- St. Michael-Albertville named Jake Hindermann its boys' hockey coach, according to the Youth Hockey Hub. He coached Mound-Westonka the past five seasons, amassing a record of 65-53-7.
- Macalester named Ted Laurer its interim head coach for the men's and women's tennis this fall. He was the St. Thomas men's coach from 2017-19 and an assistant with both programs for eight years before that.