The Gophers soccer team opens its season against Baylor at 7 p.m. Thursday in Waco, Texas. Minnesota beat the Bears 1-0 a year ago at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Erin Chastain's first game as the team's coach.
The Gophers finished her first season 8-6-3; they are 2-0-1 all-time vs. Baylor.
Senior goalkeeper Megan Plaschko has started 26 games for Minnesota and last season had eight shutouts. Sophomore Izzy Brown also returns; she had a team-high six goals her first season.
UMD names AD
Forrest Karr was named the director of intercollegiate athletics at Minnesota Duluth. He has been the athletic director at Northern Michigan since 2012.
"UMD is a highly respected university with national championship level success," Karr said. "I look forward to creating value to help UMD coaches and staff pursue their goals, and finding creative ways to provide a high-quality academic and athletic experience for student-athletes."
Etc.
- Two state golfers had close matches in the round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur in Paramus, N.J. Derek Hitchner of Minneapolis edged Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium — who tied for sixth in stroke play — 1 up with a par on the 18th hole. Frankie Capan of North Oaks lost to Fred Biondi of Brazil — tied for first in stroke play — 1 up.
- St. Olaf will play the Gophers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Williams Arena in an exhibition game. The game will be the Oles first against a Division I opponent since 2009. St. Olaf coach Dan Kosmoski was an assistant coach at Minnesota from 1985-94.
- The Gophers men's swimming and diving schedule was announced. It will include three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, NCAA Zone Diving Championships from March 7-9 and the NCAA Championships from March 22-25.