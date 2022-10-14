Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Sophia Boman and Gabbie Cesarone scored goals in the 13th and 60th minute, respectively, as the Gophers soccer team rallied twice to tie No. 8 Rutgers 2-2 on Thursday night in a Big Ten match in Piscataway, N.J.

This was the first time Minnesota got either a tie or a win over a ranked opponent since Sept. 16, 2018 when the Gophers upset No. 12 Northwestern 2-0.

Boman, a junior midfielder, scored her fourth goal of the season into the left side of the net after a heel pass from Sadie Harper. Cesarone, a graduate defender who transferred this fall from Washington University in St. Louis, got her fifth goal on a header.

"I'm really proud of our group, we battled back from down a goal twice," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said. "They scored an early goal in the first half and we got a great tying goal. Sadie did a great job laying it off to Boman, who was assertive with a great finish.

"They got another early goal in the second half and Gabbie was able to get on the end of a great serve from Alana [Dressely]. I'm so proud of the way we battled and going toe-to-toe with a top 10 team. Again, we were in a tight match until the end and did a great job to close out a point on the road."

Megan Plaschko had two saves for Minnesota (6-7-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten), Meagan McClelland one for the Scarlet Knights (12-1-2, 4-1-2). Rutgers, which won the Big Ten regular-season title last season and reached the NCAA tournament semifinals, had a slim 12-10 advantage in shots.

U to face Mavericks in women's hockey

The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team will play Minnesota State Mankato in a home-and-home WCHA series this weekend, starting at 3 p.m. Friday in Mankato. The second game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota (2-0, 2-0 WCHA) had a 52-game winning streak against the Mavericks (0-4, 0-4) until losing 5-4 in overtime in their last meeting Jan. 15 at Ridder. The Gophers lead the all-time series 98-4-3.

Gophers women's hockey games to be on TV eight times

The Gopher women's hockey team and the WCHA announced a television partnership with FOX 9 Plus and Big Ten Network throughout regular and postseason play.

FOX 9 Plus, an extension of the Twin Cities-based FOX 9 station, will televise seven regular-season games, along with the 2023 WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena.

The Big Ten Network will air one Gophers game, a home game versus Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Gophers games and WCHA Final Faceoff on FOX 9 Plus:

at Ohio State, 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 29

at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19

at Minnesota State Mankato, 2 p.m., Sat., Dec. 3

at St. Cloud State, 3 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10

at Bemidji State, 2 p.m., Sat., Jan. 21

at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m., Sat., Jan. 28

at St. Thomas, 6 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18

WCHA Final Faceoff

Semifinals, 1 and 5 p.m., Fri., March 3

Championship, 2 p.m., Sat. March 4

Big day for U runners

Eight members of the Gophers men's cross-country team and 15 members of the women's team will compete in the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday in Madison, Wis.

The six-kilometer women's race will begin at 12:20 p.m., the 8K men's race at 1 p.m.

This event will be the Gophers' final meet away from home before their first postseason meets at the end of October.

Etc.