The Gophers women's soccer team stunned previously unbeaten and unscored upon Indiana 3-0 on Thursday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Minnesota (4-4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored all its goals in a 10-minute stretch. Gabbie Cesarone got the first goal on a header in the 67th minute. Izzy Brown and Christa Van Loon got the other goals. Keeper Megan Plaschko made two saves for the shutout. The Hoosiers (2-1-6, 0-1-1) were outshot 10-2, and shots on goal were 5-2 in the Gophers' favor.

"It's our Big Ten home opener, we were excited for the match," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said. "Happy with the way the team started the second half, we felt like we had a lot of momentum and wanted to build on that.

"The team stepped up, it was a complete effort from a lot of players. That's going to be important going forward. I'm really proud of our group, it's been a tough start for us and I thought we generated some nice chances. Certainly, three goals and a shutout is a great Big Ten win."

Big field set for Griak Invitational

The 36th annual Roy Griak Invitational, an eight-race cross-country meet, will be held Friday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

The first two races will be the men's Gold Race at 10:30 a.m. followed by the women's Gold Race at 11:15 a.m. Both have 22 Division I teams entered. Wisconsin has the highest ranked teams participating with the Badgers men ranked No. 7 and the women No. 13.

Those races will be followed by two for D-II and D-III teams and four prep races.

Blaine coach named

Trevor Frischmon, a team captain on Blaine's 2000 state championship team in boys' hockey, will return to his alma mater to coach the Bengals, the school announced.

Frischmon, 41, played in the Frozen Four for Colorado College and played three games in the NHL for Columbus in 2009-10. He has 500 games of professional experience in the United States and abroad and coached six seasons at Wisconsin-Stout.

Etc.

The Gophers men's hockey team announced its home game times for the month of October. All five games at 3M Arena at Mariucci will start at 7 p.m. Minnesota will open the season vs. Lindenwood on Oct. 1-2, host Minnesota State Mankato on Oct. 7, and play North Dakota on Oct. 21-22.

Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the preseason NCHC media poll behind defending NCAA champion Denver and North Dakota. The Pioneers and UND were co-regular season champions last season.

Bethel senior safety Matt Feldick and St. John's senior defensive end Michael Wozniak were selected to the 31st Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for their outstanding contributions to their communities.