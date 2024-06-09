Gophers senior standout Shelby Frank earned her second first-team All-America honor at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Saturday in Eugene, Ore., finishing fourth in the discus with a school-record throw of 200 feet, 2 inches.

Frank also finished seventh in the hammer throw on Thursday at 224-5. Frank is the second thrower in program history to earn five first-team All-America honors, joining Rachel Lewis (1989-91). Overall, Frank is the fourth woman in program history to earn five first-team All-America honors. Frank will return to Hayward Field later this month for the U.S. Olympic trials.

Two other Gophers women earned second-team All-America honors Saturday. Redshirt freshman Diarra Sow finished 11th in the triple jump, reaching 43 feet, 3¼ inches on her second attempt. Zoie Dundon, the Big Ten champion in the steeplechase last month, finished 12th in the event at 10:00.55.

The Gophers had five podium finishes in Eugene overall, with true freshman Angelos Mantzouranis taking third in the hammer throw and Charles Godfred placing fifth in the long jump on Wednesday.