Gophers cross-country head coach Sarah Hopkins was named the Big Ten Conference Women's Cross-Country Coach of the Year on Monday.

The honor is the first of Hopkins's career and marks the third in program history, joining Gary Wilson, who claimed the award twice from 2007-08.

Hopkins received the honor following the conclusion of the 2021 Big Ten Championships on Friday, when Minnesota captured both the women's individual and team titles for the first time in program history.

Megan Hasz earned the individual title for the Gophers in a time of 20 minutes, 34.5 seconds, becoming the third woman in Minnesota history to do so and the second under Hopkins, who coached Hasz's twin sister, Bethany, when she took the title in 2020.

NEWS SERVICES