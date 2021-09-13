Gophers seniors Stephanie Samedy and CC McGraw received Big Ten women's volleyball player of the week honors Monday after leading their team to top 15 wins vs. Stanford and Oregon last week.

Samedy was named Big Ten player of the week after recording 20 kills and 14 digs in the four-set victory against No. 14 Stanford, and 20 kills and 16 digs in the five-set victory over No. 11 Oregon. The returning All-American outside hitter has 20 or more kills in five matches this season.

McGraw, a former Hopkins standout and defensive specialist, picked up the Big Ten defensive player of the week award after averaging 24.5 digs in two matches against nationally-ranked Pac-12 opponents, including a season-best 30 digs against the Ducks.

The Gophers (3-3), who moved up two spots to No. 11 in the coaches poll, host the Diet Coke Classic against St. Thomas on Thursday and Iowa State on Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.