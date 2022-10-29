Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

OFFENSIVE MVP: Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

The sixth-year senior had his work boots on, rushing 36 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, he scored his 44th, 45th and 46th touchdowns of his career, breaking a tie with Darrell Thompson for the school record. The 46 TDs also moved him into the top 10 in Big Ten history.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Tyler Nubin, Gophers

The safety finished with three tackles and two interceptions, setting the tone for a defense that got its second shutout of the season and held Rutgers to 134 total yards.

BY THE NUMBERS

7-for-9 The Gophers' third-down performance in the first half, plus one successful fourth-down conversion for a touchdown.

74-45 Minnesota's advantage in offensive plays run.

18 Yards of the longest play by Rutgers, a first quarter pass play that was the Scarlet Knights' only gain of more than 15 yards.

3-1 Greg Schiano's record against his former assistant coaches.

IBRAHIM STANDS ALONE

With three touchdowns Saturday, Mohamed Ibrahim has scored more touchdowns than any other player in Gophers history.

46 Mohamed Ibrahim, 2018-

43 Darrell Thompson, 1986-89

36 Marion Barber, 1977-80

35 Marion Barber III, 2001-04

34 Laurence Maroney, 2003-05